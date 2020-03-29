‘You Used To Glow!’: Maltese Artists Dedicate Emotional Tributes To 21-Year-Old Gozitan Superfan And Dancer Samantha Xiberras

Family members, friends and admirers of 21-year-old Gozitan dancer Samantha Xiberras have sent heartfelt tributes to her on the day of her funeral. Among her tributes were emotional messages by Maltese pop starlet Michela Pace as well as make-up vlogger Henry Galea, who both praised the young woman’s unique soul. “Samantha, you were truly an amazing soul, no matter the circumstances you were always with that beautiful smile! You will be truly missed! My condolences to all her family! RIP Samantha,” said Michela.

“I am still in shock. With all the sad news that we are facing, we lost such a beautiful soul,” Henry said. “You were such an amazing human being and the best fan one could ever ask for. You constantly showed me nothing but support in everything I did and nothing but love… I’m still in tears … can’t believe I’m writing this message… may you rest in heaven. Until we meet again,” he ended, before signing off as her biggest fan.

Samantha, who loved to dance, received a powerful tribute from fellow dancer Andrew Buhagiar, calling on local dancers to dedicate their next Samba to her – it was her favourite dance. “I will miss your energy, your infections laugh, your kind heart and your loving nature. I am honoured to have been your partner on the dance floor. I will cherish our friendship forever. I love you Samantha, always,” Andrew said. “And to my dear dancing friends who know Samantha on the dance floor; please honour Samantha’s memory by dedicating your next Samba practice for her, it was her favourite dance.”

Other loved ones also expressed their sorrow over the young woman’s passing.

Samantha was laid to rest in a funeral service in Sannat yesterday evening that was live-streamed so her friends and family could attend during quarantine.