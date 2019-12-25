X Factor Malta’s Dav.Jr And Co. Raise Just Under €1,000 For Charity While Busking In Valletta On Christmas Eve

From 11:30am, the boys set up in front of the Law Courts for an afternoon of live music to raise as much money as they can for a local charity.

Dav.Jr, one of the artists joining Ray Mercieca on the X Factor Malta live shows next year, was joined by Gian Privitera on guitar, Matthew Pellicano on keys, and Gabriel Agius Pascalidis on the sax for some good old-fashioned busking over in the capital city of Valletta.

Four very talented friends came together for a charity busking session in aid of Dar Merħba Bik last night, raising just over €800 on the streets of Valletta during Christmas Eve.

Dav and his pals let us know their plans for future Christmas Eve busks.

“We plan on keeping up the tradition of Christmas Eve fundraising, we explore the possibility of extending the time and having other people perform, but we want to keep the pure fun of busking, as well.”

Dav and co. also want to encourage others to think about the hard work that organisations like Dar Merħba Bik put in, not just during the festive period, noting that we all should be “aware of the help they need throughout the year, not just around Christmastime”.

The troupe try and change the charities they support every year, having previously raised money for L-Istrina and Dar HOSEA.

“We want to shine a light on the different services across our islands,” the guys told us, “so that if anyone, God forbid, needs any sort of help, they know who to turn to.”

“Our current total is so close to €1,000 already, we’d like to encourage anyone who still wishes to, to donate through Revolut.”

The money raised this year will be going toward Dar Merħba Bik:

Under the arms of the Good Shephard Sisters, Dar Merħba Bik works with women who have experienced domestic violence to help them to establish a way of life that best meets their needs and best helps them to develop their potential. They do this by;

Providing adequate safe shelter to abused women and their children. Offering psycho-social services such as counseling, therapy, and support, of a social work nature or otherwise, to our residents. Promoting the re-integration of residents into the community, mainly through the provision of skills. Promoting reconciliation with self, with family (in whatever way possible or desirable), with society and with God. Helping residents find alternative accommodation. Enhancing public awareness about the issue of domestic violence.

Christmas time is a time for enjoying good music, a time for enjoying good company, and a time for giving. And what’s better than doing all three at one go?

If you would like to send a donation to Dar Merħba Bik through these fine young men, please forward your donation to +35679217126 on Revolut with a note saying “Busking 19”.

Tag someone who acts like a total Scrooge around Christmas!