Woman Whose 22-Year-Old Son Was Found Dead In Paceville Following ‘Robbery Gone Wrong’ Pens Pained Anniversary Tribute

“Here we are, five years later after you left this world… much, much too soon,” Margit Plette-ter Veer wrote on Facebook earlier today. Five years ago, her son Justin had been found dead by a beach just outside Paceville.

At 6:30am on the morning of 9th May 2015, also a Saturday, the lifeless body of the 22-year-old Dutch man was found on the rocks of St. Julian’s Cresta Quay, fully clothed and in the foetal position, facing the sea.

Justin had only had one or two drinks and was last seen with his friends at a nearby bar at about 1am, before suddenly going missing. He was found without his wallet and mobile phone, and the CCTV camera right above where he had been found had not been working.

When another person that same weekend had reportedly woken up in a nearby spot without his phone, wallet or ID card and claimed he was drugged, Justin’s parents said they believed their son had been drugged with a synthetic drug and taken to the area, dying as a result of “a robbery gone wrong”.

Half a decade later, Justin Plette’s case is one of a number of unsolved morbid deaths of foreign nationals in Malta.