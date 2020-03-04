William Hawk, The Guy Behind Malta’s Insane Coronavirus Facebook Group, Still Wants You To Be ‘Safe And Prepared’

As the coronavirus spreads around the world, concern and panic are spreading with it – and one controversial Maltese Facebook group has become the epicentre of it all, with some even saying it may be responsible for adding fuel to the viral fire.

The man behind the page, which was set up in recent weeks and features no contact details, goes by the name of William Hawk, though his real name is llya Vladymirovich Tretyak. Tretyak’s been accused of being everything from a fearmonger to trying to take financial advantage of the coronavirus scare by promoting a website selling overpriced gas masks.

He’s even been at the centre of an expose’ as well as countless memes.

In the face of memes, questions about his real agenda and a general belief among a segment of the population that he is nothing more than a fraud, he remains unrepentant. Indeed, he believes he is doing the country a service by setting up CoronaVirus Malta EU – Updates (William Hawk).

“I want people to be safe and prepared – even if they don’t believe that a pandemic is coming,” Tretyak told Lovin Malta.

Saying he’s been up for “two days” when doing the interview, he wanted to address his naysayers who aren’t believing a word he’s saying.

“I have banned over a thousand people from the group for deliberately obstructing the group’s performance,” Tretyak explained.

“They came together in the group Malta Coronaposting and made a cult against me,” he continued. “They concocted false material and even sent it to MaltaToday, which published their untrue speculations without verifying it.”

Worst of all, they even “believe the official statistics by WHO”.