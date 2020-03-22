‘Will The World End Because My Hair Isn’t Perfect?’: Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli Confronts Woman Angered By Latest Restriction
Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli has confronted a woman on Facebook after she threatened not to vote for her because hairdressers have been closed.
After Farrugia Portelli shared the news on the latest restrictive measures, a woman warned the Minister that the government should rescind the measures if it wants her vote because she doesn’t want to look like a monkey.
“I am doing my hair myself and no one does it for me,” Farrugia Portelli responded. “When I go to a hairdresser, I pay for it just as every citizen does. I am going to work tomorrow, including on a TV programme where my hair will be done poorly, as well as I know how to do it.”
“Will the world end because my hair isn’t perfect? Your life and the lives of the people is the only thing that is giving us the strength to work without a break. Have courage, these days will pass.”
She then drove the point home in a separate status, saying it really doesn’t matter if her hair will appear messier or whiter than usual.
“We are doing what we’re doing out of a sense of love towards society, so as to avoid deaths,” she said. “Before you go to sleep tonight, hold your child’s hand and together think of three lovely things around us, call someone who lives alone or your parents who you haven’t seen in a while.”
“Remember those doctors, nurses and care workers who aren’t seeing their families just in case they pass the virus on to them. Have courage, these days will pass.”