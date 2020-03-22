‘Will The World End Because My Hair Isn’t Perfect?’: Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli Confronts Woman Angered By Latest Restriction

Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli has confronted a woman on Facebook after she threatened not to vote for her because hairdressers have been closed.

After Farrugia Portelli shared the news on the latest restrictive measures, a woman warned the Minister that the government should rescind the measures if it wants her vote because she doesn’t want to look like a monkey.

“I am doing my hair myself and no one does it for me,” Farrugia Portelli responded. “When I go to a hairdresser, I pay for it just as every citizen does. I am going to work tomorrow, including on a TV programme where my hair will be done poorly, as well as I know how to do it.”