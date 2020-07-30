‘Why Did They Do This To My Cousin And Little Brother?’ Vince Gaffarena’s Sister Asks After Double Shooting

A number of emotional tributes are pouring in following the tragic news of Saviour Gaffarena’s death, including some questions from his family.

Last night, 27-year-old Saviour and his 17-year-old cousin, Vince, were victims of a shooting incident that left Saviour dead and Vince in the hospital facing serious face wounds.

However, his family are asking why they were targetted.

“Why did they do this to my cousin and little brother?” Krystle Gaffarena, Vince’s sister, asked on Facebook.

She questioned the motive behind the macabre crime against her family members.

Qala qamlulom ek il kugunuwi u il hija zghar Posted by Krystle Gaffarena on Thursday, July 30, 2020

A friend of Vince’s also left a touching comment reminiscing on their good memories together.