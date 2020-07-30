‘Why Did They Do This To My Cousin And Little Brother?’ Vince Gaffarena’s Sister Asks After Double Shooting
A number of emotional tributes are pouring in following the tragic news of Saviour Gaffarena’s death, including some questions from his family.
Last night, 27-year-old Saviour and his 17-year-old cousin, Vince, were victims of a shooting incident that left Saviour dead and Vince in the hospital facing serious face wounds.
However, his family are asking why they were targetted.
“Why did they do this to my cousin and little brother?” Krystle Gaffarena, Vince’s sister, asked on Facebook.
She questioned the motive behind the macabre crime against her family members.
Qala qamlulom ek il kugunuwi u il hija zghar
A friend of Vince’s also left a touching comment reminiscing on their good memories together.
Popular Maltese personality Terry ta’ Bormla also took to social media to send her condolences to the family.
“I want to give my condolences to all the Gaffarenas, rest in peace Saviour,” she said.
Irid nati il kondoljanzi gaffarena kollha rip saviour gaffarena????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
An 18-year-old and 19-year-old from Ħal Kirkop have been arrested as the prime suspects in last night’s murder.
A 21-year-old woman and 17-year-old male are also currently helping police with the case. Saviour was shot in the head, while Vince was shot twice – once in the face, and once in the chest.
Vince has been operated on and remains in a stable condition.