Who Is Lexi Hyzler, The Surprise Maltese Love Interest Who Bagged A Love Island Winner?

Maltese socialites and Love Island fans alike were excited – and probably just a little bit jealous – to see one of the island’s very own bagging herself a former winner. Alexandra Hyzler, better known as Lexi Hyzler, is the Maltese law student currently dating Kem Cetinay, the 2017 winner of the popular dating reality show that took the British Isles by storm.

But many wondered who exactly Lexi Hyzler was, and how did she get with one of the UK’s foremost bachelors? Most people know that the vivacious, previously-engaged 25-year-old law graduate student is a legal trainee. She is still listed as part of the team on the website of Sliema-based law firm, Kyshen International, under CEO Mark Hyzler.

Aside from her studies and work in law, Lexi’s also known to have had stints in the fashion and entertainment industries. As a model, she’s worked with top Maltese companies like Cisk, among other stints as a dancer. According to people who know her, she’s both intelligent and guarded as a person, keeping things close to her chest – but she loves to travel, having been to far-flung exotic locations such as Bora Bora as well as the Maldives.

She keeps close to her family and enjoys spending time with her two siblings. She’s also quite the Italo-phile, being a fan of all things Italian – even being able to speak the language. Speaking of Italy, Lexi also has quite the passion for designerwear… as you’d expect from any self-respecting model and dancer. And when it comes to sports, she’s got a soft spot – and a talent – for tennis.

