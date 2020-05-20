‘Well Done My Pupina’: Brave Baby Emily Survives Tough Surgery In The UK To Remove Tumour From Her Stomach

After a tense wait, tons of prayers and widespread support on social media, Maltese baby Emily has successfully completed a tough surgery to remove a cancerous tumour in her abdomen.

“Emily is ready, thank God,” Emily’s mother Vanessa Borg said on social media yesterday after the operation in the UK ended. “As an operation, it was even more successful than we imagined.”

Speaking from a hospital in Sutton, Vanessa went on to give details on the one-year-old’s tough but successful operation.

“They were able to remove 95% of it and save her kidney. Now recovery time and it will be over soon. Thank you Jesus and thank you all for your prayers and support.”

And of course, she didn’t forget to shout out the main lady herself: “Well done my pupina. You are my superhero, what a fighter!”