‘We Didn’t Give Up’: Maltese TV Presenter Describes The Hurdles Of Getting Hitched In The Pandemic

“We had been planning our wedding for the past 18 months and the last week of our run-up was a nightmare. We didn’t give up, we were only a couple of days away and postponing at this point was not an option,” the Xarabank presenter wrote.

Hosting an event during COVID-19 is no easy feat, but after months of planning and several pandemic-induced hurdles, journalist and TV presenter Fabian Demicoli said ‘I Do’ last weekend, and described it all on his social media.

“With just hours to go, many other guests were offering themselves not to attend the wedding, whilst, unfortunately, we had to call on a number of guests to ask them not to attend,” he explained.

However, on Friday 7th August, just a day before their wedding day, health minister Chris Fearne announced a cap of attendees at a maximum of 300 people.

Demicoli described conducting their own risk assessment and pledged the take full responsibility should something go wrong during their big day.

“It was the worst day, nothing like we had ever imagined the day before the wedding to be, but with the support of closest family and friends, we kept going.”

Luckily, the couple kept positive about finally tying the knot, describing the day as a dream that ran as perfectly as possible.

“100 hours later, and we still look back in awe, but as tough as the stress was on us both, our families, friends and suppliers were as stressed as us but did their utmost to give us our special day no matter what.”

Demicoli took the time to thank all those who helped the day run so smooth, including friends, family, wedding suppliers, all their guests who attended, and even those who they had to turn away because of the restrictions.

“To all the brides and grooms-to-be, please do not give up. A big or a small wedding is still a celebration of love. We cannot be happier that we are married and we would not change a thing about our wedding, even though it was not the best of times.”

Congratulations Mr and Mrs Demicoli!