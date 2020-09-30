We Can’t Accept Your Children Due To Social Distancing Restrictions, Maltese School Informs Parents

A couple has been left in limbo after being informed that their twins have been denied a spot at a public school due to Malta’s new COVID-19 restrictions.

Sandra Engels and Isabelle Stroobants moved from Attard to Msida last July and wanted to transfer their seven-year-old children to the Msida primary school.

They told Lovin Malta that the school initially told them to provide documentation from Identity Malta as proof that they had moved house, a process they embarked on.

Communication between parents and school continued, including a face to face meeting, but the parents were informed last Monday that they couldn’t accept their children due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Please note that owing to social distancing restrictions within our classrooms, presently we do not have available places at Msida Primary,” the school wrote. “In the circumstances, we can entertain your request at Lija Primary. Once the situation will permit, your twin children will be transferred to Msida Primary School.”