WATCH: ‘We Would’ve Loved To Hug Them Tightly’ – Primary School Teachers Drive Around Gozo Handing Out Easter Treats To Students

Truly confusing times are upon us, but if you’re not quite sure how to go about everyday life while distancing yourself from pretty much everyone you know and spending most of your days locked indoors, imagine how much more confusing it must feel for Malta’s children.

Thankfully, schools all around the island have come to the rescue, sending their students everything from important tips to encouraging videos. For another school, the initiatives came in the form of a quick Gozo tour and some Easter gifts.

“Given the circumstances this year, we couldn’t celebrate Easter together at school,” Bishop’s Conservatory Junior School teachers told Lovin Malta. “So instead, we thought of doing something different. We baked some Easter goodies for our children to share with their families and delivered them to their homes.”

Going round the sister island delivering the goodies, some familiar faces were momentarily reunited… and the school’s staff was even met with balloons and signs reminding them how much they’re being missed.