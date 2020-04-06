WATCH: ‘We Would’ve Loved To Hug Them Tightly’ – Primary School Teachers Drive Around Gozo Handing Out Easter Treats To Students

د . إAEDSRر . س

Truly confusing times are upon us, but if you’re not quite sure how to go about everyday life while distancing yourself from pretty much everyone you know and spending most of your days locked indoors, imagine how much more confusing it must feel for Malta’s children.

Thankfully, schools all around the island have come to the rescue, sending their students everything from important tips to encouraging videos. For another school, the initiatives came in the form of a quick Gozo tour and some Easter gifts.

“Given the circumstances this year, we couldn’t celebrate Easter together at school,” Bishop’s Conservatory Junior School teachers told Lovin Malta. “So instead, we thought of doing something different.  We baked some Easter goodies for our children to share with their families and delivered them to their homes.”

Going round the sister island delivering the goodies, some familiar faces were momentarily reunited… and the school’s staff was even met with balloons and signs reminding them how much they’re being missed.

“As much as we would have loved to hug them tightly, we made sure to obey social distancing rules by not staying very close to one another and being extra careful during delivery.”

“We went to each Year 6 student’s house and found a safe place where to hang the bag containing the goodies,” the staff elaborated.
“We found children waiting for us as we informed them by sending an email to their parents. On Wednesday, we’ll be doing the same for the Year 4 students.”
“Children even surprised us by sticking a note with our school logo and a message for us all, and this helped us in finding their house easier,” the staff finished.
Because even in the toughest of times, something this small can make a massive difference. Kudos to the awesome staff and graceful families, and never let the positivity down!

