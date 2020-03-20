WATCH: ‘Viva Malta!’: Santa Venera Street Lights Up The Town With Mass Singalongs And High Spirits During Quarantine

Cries of “We’ll keep on fighting till the end,” and “Viva Malta” are what you would have heard if you walked down Triq Dun Alfred Gatt yesterday evening during the Feast of St Joseph. Typically a holiday where families go out, Maltese people had to come up with new ways to celebrate the feast together while under quarantine due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

They say absence makes the heart grow fonder, and one inspirational Santa Venera street is proving just that during as Malta bunkers down for quarantine due to the coronavirus.

In a video uploaded by local resident Nick Gatt Coleiro, the truly positive and indomitable Maltese spirit can be seen in full force.

Neighbours sing along with neighbours and clap, chant and cheer and rally everyone that can hear them.

At one point, a woman gets on the microphone and thanks pretty much every inspirational group in Malta during these challenging times, from the doctors to the police to the people testing for the coronavirus to the supermarket workers.

The praise for each new group was met with a resounding “ole!” from the nearby balconies.

Their music was on point as well, with everyone singing along to classics like Queen’s We Will Rock You and We Are The Champions to modern classics like Owen Leuellen and Ira Losco’s Hey Now, and of course the Innu Malti.

Quarantine has been tough on many, from parents figuring out how to keep their children preoccupied inside for hours to elderly people needing the support of the community to access supplies.

However, quarantine has reminded the Maltese people just how strong a sense of community there is in the country, and that when Malta faces a serious challenge, you can always count on your neghbours to be there – and maybe even sing a song or two for you.

