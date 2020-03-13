WATCH: This Maltese Mother Found The Perfect Way To Keep Her Kids Busy During School Lockdown

This mother has made a video on how to do exactly that.

With schools officially on shutdown for the week, parents look to keep their children occupied while the country attempts to control the COVID-19 outbreak.

Catherine Micallef, Assistant Head of Naxxar Induction Hub School, took to Facebook to share ideas on what to do when leaving the house is not really an option.

Together with her two daughters Elisa Paula and Julia, who are 9 and 6 respectively, the family describe how they spend their days: making crafts, playing board games, finding time to read and study, exercise, drink lots of water and avoiding time in front of screens.

They also suggest creating a timetable to plan different activities for the day and finding that balance.

Micallef and her daughters reminded watchers that above all, we need to respect each other and the orders of authorities.

“We believe that if everyone obeys instructions we could get rid of this virus easily,” Catherine said.

“We feel thankful that the government has closed schools. But now it’s our duty to repay this ‘favour’ by staying inside. We thought of doing this video because we believe that when children see other children they do listen to them,” she continued.

