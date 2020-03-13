د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: This Maltese Mother Found The Perfect Way To Keep Her Kids Busy During School Lockdown

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

With schools officially on shutdown for the week, parents look to keep their children occupied while the country attempts to control the COVID-19 outbreak.

This mother has made a video on how to do exactly that.  

 

 

Catherine Micallef, Assistant Head of Naxxar Induction Hub School, took to Facebook to share ideas on what to do when leaving the house is not really an option.

Together with her two daughters Elisa Paula and Julia, who are 9 and 6 respectively, the family describe how they spend their days: making crafts, playing board games, finding time to read and study, exercise, drink lots of water and avoiding time in front of screens.

They also suggest creating a timetable to plan different activities for the day and finding that balance.

Micallef and her daughters reminded watchers that above all, we need to respect each other and the orders of authorities.

“We believe that if everyone obeys instructions we could get rid of this virus easily,” Catherine said.

“We feel thankful that the government has closed schools. But now it’s our duty to repay this ‘favour’ by staying inside. We thought of doing this video because we believe that when children see other children they do listen to them,” she continued.

Tag someone who needs to see this 

 

READ NEXT: WATCH: This Leading Maltese Company Teamed Up With Female-Led NGOs In Celebration Of International Women's Day

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK