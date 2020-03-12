WATCH: This Leading Maltese Company Teamed Up With Female-Led NGOs In Celebration Of International Women’s Day
This International Women’s Day, GasanZammit Motors has partnered with female-lead, local NGOs that work towards women’s empowerment, as part of its ongoing corporate and social responsibility strategy.
Migrant’s Women Association, The Action for Breast Cancer Foundation, The National Council for Women and St. Jeanne Antide Foundation, Project SOAR were the collaborative pro-women entities involved.
The Migrant’s Women Association provided their support by baking a traditional Middle Eastern shortbread called Ghraybeh, part of their own project called Sahha. Six representations from GasanZammit hand-delivered them together with cash donations as an appreciative gesture of the work they do for women in Maltese society.
The Director of Marketing at GasanZammit Motors Ltd, Mrs Carolyn Zammit spoke proudly about this year’s initiatives.
“Surely this was a wonderful experience for us at GasanZammit, and we truly enjoyed meeting these people. However, it was obvious, that all these NGOs need further assistance to sustain and continue their efforts in helping more women. While encouraging actions and behaviours that help drive diversity and inclusion, I also want to encourage more businesses to support such NGOs in reaching their goals. When doing so, we will be protecting the environment and improving people’s lives,” said Mrs Zammit.