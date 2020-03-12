WATCH: This Leading Maltese Company Teamed Up With Female-Led NGOs In Celebration Of International Women’s Day

This International Women’s Day, GasanZammit Motors has partnered with female-lead, local NGOs that work towards women’s empowerment, as part of its ongoing corporate and social responsibility strategy.

Migrant’s Women Association, The Action for Breast Cancer Foundation, The National Council for Women and St. Jeanne Antide Foundation, Project SOAR were the collaborative pro-women entities involved.

The Migrant’s Women Association provided their support by baking a traditional Middle Eastern shortbread called Ghraybeh, part of their own project called Sahha. Six representations from GasanZammit hand-delivered them together with cash donations as an appreciative gesture of the work they do for women in Maltese society.