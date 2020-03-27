WATCH: Xandru Grech Breaks Down What This Moment Of Uncertainty Really Means In Powerful New Video

The world is going through one of the most unexpected and challenging times in a while, and it can leave you feeling lost. One Maltese athlete and entrepreneur has reacted to this global moment by releasing a video where he opens up about his inner thoughts about humanity and community during this time of crisis – and it’s worth a watch.

“A Time”..Spending most of my time at home has made me reflect a lot..This is a short video where I share some of my thoughts about the current situation. I wanted to create something different , and therefore would really like to thank Daniel Camilleri who very kindly helped me out in this project by offering me his time,experience and talent. He is the videographer and editor of “A Time”. Thank you for watching and keep safe ❤️ Posted by Xandru Grech on Thursday, March 26, 2020

Xandru Grech released “A Time” to help him make sense of the current COVID-19 pandemic racing across the world. “I feel as though instead of going to sleep and having a bad dream, I’m waking up and having a bad dream,” Xandru says in the video. Produced by Daniel Camilleri and intercut with shots of Maltese people and athletes like Rowen Muscat, Xandru takes the time to communicate that we should all take advantage of this moment and reflect on ourselves, our dreams and desires, and better ourselves. “This is a time to reflect, a time for self-analysis, a time to slow down, a time to hope, a time to dream.” This is a global event: billions of people are currently under quarantine, major streets are empty and governments are struggling to find ways to cope with the fear in their citizens over an uncertain future. “No one could have imagined that life as we know it could be switched off in a moment,” Xandru says.

Xandru Grech

“It is a time to love, care and respect ourselves,” he ends emotionally. “I refuse to think that nothing worthwhile will come out from all this suffering. and if anything good has to come out of the surreal situations, if I’m one of the lucky ones, it would be becoming a better person and trying to live a more meaningful life.” Have a watch for yourself and take the time today to slow down, re-adjust and make sure you are doing what makes you happiest.

