WATCH: This 10-Year-Old’s Take On Dua Lipa Is Equal Parts Adorable And Necessary During COVID-19

Erika Bonello together with her 9-year-old brother Nathan star in a homemade video reminding us why it’s important to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The aspiring performance artist sings reworked lyrics to Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now, written à la COVID-19 with the help of her mother Melanie and little brother, who act out what we’re all feeling in these moments in-doors.

The two siblings act out what we’ve all been going through, from missing our friends; the struggles of online school, wanting to see our grandparents…

…but we’re quickly reminded of why its all worth it, to protect our most vulnerable  in solidarity with our community and those protecting us at the frontlines: healthcare workers, soldiers, supermarket workers and the police.

So as Erika sings..

“If you don’t want to catch it…

Wash your hands and stay home!”

