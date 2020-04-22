WATCH: This 10-Year-Old’s Take On Dua Lipa Is Equal Parts Adorable And Necessary During COVID-19

Erika Bonello together with her 9-year-old brother Nathan star in a homemade video reminding us why it’s important to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The aspiring performance artist sings reworked lyrics to Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now, written à la COVID-19 with the help of her mother Melanie and little brother, who act out what we’re all feeling in these moments in-doors.

The two siblings act out what we’ve all been going through, from missing our friends; the struggles of online school, wanting to see our grandparents…