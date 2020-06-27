WATCH: Teenage Maltese Athlete Shares How She Was Racially Abused When She Was Seven And How Her Teacher Made It Worse

And while ten years have passed since that incident, it clearly remains fresh in her mind as the moment she realised her darker skin was a defining issue in the eyes of society.

These were the sort of thoughts running through Maltese athlete Sarah Chouhal’s mind when she was racially attacked by one of her peers back when she was seven years old.

“When I was seven years old, a kid my age came up to me and said they’re going to stab me to death because I’m black,” Sarah told a sports conference organised by the Nationalist Party.

“At the time, I was horrified but I was also thinking why it’s so bad to be darker. Am I a mistake? Do I even belong here? At the time, the issue wasn’t tackled properly because the teacher simply showed the other kid a black telephone and said ‘This is what black is, not her, so dont insult her’ as though if I was actually that dark it would be a reason for insult.”

“I wasn’t taught that, no matter what, I was beautiful. I was taught that I wasn’t as dark as I thought or I didn’t belong to the worst of the worst, and obviously this misinformation has led to even more bullying which even got physical.”