WATCH: Santa Venera Street Gives Powerful Send-Off To Former Councillor Who Died Of COVID-19

Santa Venera paid tribute to one of its former councillors yesterday after he died of COVID-19.

Charles Camilleri, 82, passed away at Mater Dei on Wednesday night after he developed health complications a few days after testing positive for the coronavirus.

On its way to the cemetery, the hearse passed through Santa Venera to give Charles’ quarantined relatives a chance to say goodbye from their balcony. Their neighbours joined in the send-off, cheering from their windows and throwing flowers onto the hearse.

Santa Venera’s local council also paid tribute to Charles, who was elected four consecutive times on the PN ticket between 1999 and 2008.