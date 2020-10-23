د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Santa Venera Street Gives Powerful Send-Off To Former Councillor Who Died Of COVID-19

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Santa Venera paid tribute to one of its former councillors yesterday after he died of COVID-19.

Charles Camilleri, 82, passed away at Mater Dei on Wednesday night after he developed health complications a few days after testing positive for the coronavirus.

On its way to the cemetery, the hearse passed through Santa Venera to give Charles’ quarantined relatives a chance to say goodbye from their balcony. Their neighbours joined in the send-off, cheering from their windows and throwing flowers onto the hearse.

Santa Venera’s local council also paid tribute to Charles, who was elected four consecutive times on the PN ticket between 1999 and 2008.

“He always got involved and participated in every decision that was taken,” it said. “Rest in peace, Charlie, and thank you for your contribution towards our dear locality.”

Lovin Malta has also spoken to Charles’ daughter and will soon be publishing a separate feature about her experience.

Rest in peace

READ NEXT: Maltese Woman Quarantined And Confused After Testing Positive For COVID-19 Once And Negative Three Times

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK