WATCH: Robert Abela’s Young Daughter Bakes Rainbow-Shaped Cookies For Malta’s Healthcare Workers And Cleaners

Healthcare workers at Mater Dei and street cleaners were treated to a sweet surprise this morning, courtesy of Prime Minister Robert Abela’s seven-year-old daughter Giorgia Mae.

Assisted by her mother Lydia, Giorgia Mae baked a batch of cookies shaped as rainbows, which has become a universal symbol of hope amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“I made these cookies for workers who are fighting the coronavirus to thank them for all the work they’re doing,” she said.