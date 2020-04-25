WATCH: Robert Abela’s Young Daughter Bakes Rainbow-Shaped Cookies For Malta’s Healthcare Workers And Cleaners
Healthcare workers at Mater Dei and street cleaners were treated to a sweet surprise this morning, courtesy of Prime Minister Robert Abela’s seven-year-old daughter Giorgia Mae.
Assisted by her mother Lydia, Giorgia Mae baked a batch of cookies shaped as rainbows, which has become a universal symbol of hope amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
“I made these cookies for workers who are fighting the coronavirus to thank them for all the work they’re doing,” she said.
In return, Giorgia Mae was gifted a set of books and games while her mother was given a bouquet of flowers.
Lydia Abela published a video showing the entire process, from the kneading of the dough to the delivery of the hampers.
“I wanted to share some sweet moments that Giorgia Mae and I spent in the kitchen preparing sweets for our friends in the healthcare and cleaning sectors,” she said, thanking Neriku Cathering and Villa Arrigo Boutique Events for their assistance.
“Take care of each other. #ourheroes.”