WATCH: Radio Host JD Patrick Just Shaved And His Baby Son Is Lost, Confused And Scared
Shaving after months of quarantine is a great feeling – unless you are a young child who suddenly can’t recognise his own father after he removed his facial hair.
Popular Maltese radio host JD Patrick’s son Julian got the shock of his life when he suddenly found himself in the hands of a man he didn’t recognise – his very own father.
Bil-lejl ma ndunax…. Imma issa ????????
Posted by Jd Patrick on Friday, May 15, 2020
Julian, who turns one this month, recognised the voice and touch – but that smooth, smooth face? He had never seen that before.
“Where’s daddy?” Julian’s mother asks – but Julian has no idea where daddy is.
Eventually, JD tries a classic dad move of throwing him in the air to remind him who he is – but it doesn’t work, leading to Julian finally crying.
Even his mom’s good old “hand-over-mouth” manoeuvre to simulate a moustache couldn’t do the trick.
The father-son exchange was adorable – and even reminded a few people of their own personal experiences.
“When I was young and my father shaved his moustache my mother told me I used to cry and scream so hard when he picked me up,” one woman laughed.
Let’s just hope JD gets his moustache back sooner rather than later, at least for Julian’s sake!