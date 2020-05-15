WATCH: Radio Host JD Patrick Just Shaved And His Baby Son Is Lost, Confused And Scared

Shaving after months of quarantine is a great feeling – unless you are a young child who suddenly can’t recognise his own father after he removed his facial hair.

Popular Maltese radio host JD Patrick’s son Julian got the shock of his life when he suddenly found himself in the hands of a man he didn’t recognise – his very own father.

Bil-lejl ma ndunax…. Imma issa ???????? Posted by Jd Patrick on Friday, May 15, 2020

Julian, who turns one this month, recognised the voice and touch – but that smooth, smooth face? He had never seen that before.