WATCH: ‘Pray For Those With Coronavirus’, Maltese Boy Battling Cancer Says From Mater Dei’s Rainbow Ward
A Maltese boy battling cancer in Mater Dei has sent out a heartfelt message that is warming hearts as it goes viral online.
“Lord I pray for you for my mom and dad and my siblings, I miss them, so that they don’t suffer,” Zack said in a powerful video showing the selflessness of children even as they battle life-threatening diseases.
“I pray for those who have cancer like me, and all the other children in here to heal too, and those who have coronavirus and every one else too… for this I wish to pray to you, Lord,” he continued.
Tifel minn gewwa Rainbow Ward jitlob ghat-tfal u n-nies kollha li ghaddejjin minn cancer u dawk li ghandhom l-COVID. Nitolbu ukoll ghat-tfal kollu li ser jibdew l-iskola l-gimgha d-diehla
Posted by Puttinu Cares on Saturday, October 3, 2020
The video, which was shared by Puttinu Cares this morning, has already garnered nearly 3,000 reactions.
Zack is currently battling cancer in the Rainbow Ward of Mater Dei, and people couldn’t stop praising the boy for his courage and powerful words.
“Zack, God bless you sabiħ, keep on fighting,” said one person.