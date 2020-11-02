WATCH: Meet Shyli Rose And Jordan Grech, Island Pornstars

In fact, they’re already preparing plans for the future and fully intend to use their OnlyFans earnings to invest in new business ventures.

In an exclusive interview with Lovin Malta, the young couple explained how they noticed a clear business opportunity, with Jordan frankly admitting that “sex sells”.

They’ve risen to national prominence with their steamy OnlyFans account, and Maltese rapper Shyli and her British/Maltese boyfriend Jordan have now given people an insight into their lives .

As for the raunchy content itself, Jordan and Shyli said that it reflects their open and adventurous attitude towards their own sex lives.

“We’ve always been very adventurous sexually and open to doing new things, fulfilling each others fetishes and fantasies,” Jordan said. “I know guys who are intimidated using toys on their girlfriends but I enjoy seeing my partner enjoy herself.”

Shyli said it’s amazing what going public has brought them, although it has come with a downside that some people have leaked their OnlyFans videos, something they’re seeking to address through legal action.

And despite already earning thousands of euro through their account, they urged people not to consider the platform as an automatic route towards easy money.

“I don’t want to be the reason people open OnlyFans accounts,” Shyli said. “I don’t want people to get naked in front of the camera, not make enough money and then blame me. It won’t work out the same for everyone.”

