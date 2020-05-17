WATCH: Maltese Woman Heartbreakingly Recounts Police Shooting And Killing Her Brother With Mental Health Issues In Qormi

After spending the week calling for help for her brother, Marthese had a bad feeling.

Bastjan was acting erratically again – she knew he had battled with mental health issues before, he had even spent time in Mt Carmel – but she was at a loss at what to do with no one able to offer assistance.

“I remember, it was a Friday, and I had spent the week doing everything I could with my brother’s social worker and other groups to get help, so things don’t get worse,” Marthese said in a powerful interview on Xarabank.

“I’ll never forget, on Monday his social worker told me that since tomorrow was a festa, the 1st of May, the professor probably won’t answer and that I might need to call the police,” she said.

“I felt bad getting the police involved. The police are armed and this was 13 years ago… the only weapon police had to protect themselves were their revolvers… and that’s what they used with Bastjan.”

“On Friday, I was informed that Bastjan had entered the statue of St Bastjan in the pjazza, between the metal gate and the statue itself,” Marthese recounted emotionally.

“I called the police station all morning to tell them he was in the statue, and they told me “but what is he doing wrong?’ I asked them to please go help him, to go get him before he damages something…. and by the evening, I had given up, I told myself I wasn’t going to get through to anyone.

Hours later, Bastjan Borg was shot repeatedly by police in Qormi, after causing a “commotion” near the pjazza. He was 48 years old when he was killed.

“At around 1:30am, my other brother called my crying, saying there were some shots in Qormi, and I thought ‘they killed our brother’… I don’t even know what I started thinking, I took it so bad, I had spent a week telling them this was going to happen…”