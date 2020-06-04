WATCH: Maltese Student Pens Powerful Poem About George Floyd And Racism
A Maltese medical student and amateur poet penned a deep cutting poem as a tribute to the late George Floyd, who died in a racist attack as well as “all the other people who lost their lives because of selfishness and racism.”
Laura Camillieri, who writes poems under the Instagram account @thewaytheheartspeaks commented on the banality of racism in light of George Floyd’s tragic death.
Her friend Pele Newell read her poem and felt compelled to recite the words in a powerful black and white video.
“I read this poem and cried,” he wrote. “Around 30 minutes later, I set my camera up in my living room on my lunch break and pressed record. I hope this poem touches at least one person today.”
“If you know me, you know this is something I would not do – talk in front of a camera, especially with a rhyme but this is not about me, this is about George Floyd, the man who died on May 25th 2020 for being black.
Justice needs to be served.”