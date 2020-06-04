WATCH: Maltese Student Pens Powerful Poem About George Floyd And Racism

Laura Camillieri, who writes poems under the Instagram account @thewaytheheartspeaks commented on the banality of racism in light of George Floyd’s tragic death.

A Maltese medical student and amateur poet penned a deep cutting poem as a tribute to the late George Floyd, who died in a racist attack as well as “all the other people who lost their lives because of selfishness and racism.”

Her friend Pele Newell read her poem and felt compelled to recite the words in a powerful black and white video.

“I read this poem and cried,” he wrote. “Around 30 minutes later, I set my camera up in my living room on my lunch break and pressed record. I hope this poem touches at least one person today.”

“If you know me, you know this is something I would not do – talk in front of a camera, especially with a rhyme but this is not about me, this is about George Floyd, the man who died on May 25th 2020 for being black.

Justice needs to be served.”