WATCH: Malta’s Youngest Go-Kart Driver Shows Off Brand New Track In Ħal Far
Go-kart enthusiasts of all ages can now race around a brand new track which was just unveiled in Ħal Far, but today, all eyes (and hearts) were set on Malta’s youngest driver, five-year-old Ayrton Jon Tonna.
In a video shared by Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg, Ayrton was filmed doing what he does best, as he speeds through the newly-inaugurated track.
Ayrton wants to become a Formula 1 driver, and he sure seems to be on the right track. Literally.
While he’s just five years old, the tiny kid has already been practising for two whole years. Yes, that’s nearly half of his life, which is equally adorable and badass.
Earlier today, Ian Borg officially inaugurated the new 937-metre track in Ħal Far which cost €550,000 to build.
A collaboration between Infrastructure Malta and the Island Karting Club, the project involved removing soil, installing water and electric services, laying tarmac, reintroducing soil on run-off areas and adding safety furniture around the area.
The track is intended to serve a number of purposes, from being used for mini moto and motards to acting as a testing ground for University students’ go-kart builds. New categories which did not previously have adequate facilities on the island, such as KZ, will also make use of the track.
But while many a talented driver will take to the track in the coming months and years, you’ll be hard pressed finding a badass racer who’s as young as five-year-old Ayrton.