WATCH: Malta’s Youngest Go-Kart Driver Shows Off Brand New Track In Ħal Far

Go-kart enthusiasts of all ages can now race around a brand new track which was just unveiled in Ħal Far, but today, all eyes (and hearts) were set on Malta’s youngest driver, five-year-old Ayrton Jon Tonna.

In a video shared by Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg, Ayrton was filmed doing what he does best, as he speeds through the newly-inaugurated track.

Ayrton wants to become a Formula 1 driver, and he sure seems to be on the right track. Literally.

While he’s just five years old, the tiny kid has already been practising for two whole years. Yes, that’s nearly half of his life, which is equally adorable and badass.