WATCH: Malta’s Down Syndrome Community Send Love And Encouragement In Heartwarming New Video During Quarantine

The Maltese community has been coming together in the time of the coronavirus to keep each other’s spirits high and share some laughs – and now Malta’s Down Syndrome youth community wanted to send out a message of love and encouragement to the rest of the island.

In a video created for World Down Syndrome day, Aġenżija Żgħażagħ teamed up with some Maltese youths to create a clip to raise awareness about the important day as well as the skills that these youths have and how they can give back to society.

“Young people who attend the St Venera Youth Café at Aġenzija Żgħazagħ have decided to put together this clip to raise awareness about World Down Syndrome Day and give hope to each during this difficult period of time,” AŻ said alongside the video’s release.