د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Malta’s Down Syndrome Community Send Love And Encouragement In Heartwarming New Video During Quarantine

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The Maltese community has been coming together in the time of the coronavirus to keep each other’s spirits high and share some laughs – and now Malta’s Down Syndrome youth community wanted to send out a message of love and encouragement to the rest of the island.

In a video created for World Down Syndrome day, Aġenżija Żgħażagħ teamed up with some Maltese youths to create a clip to raise awareness about the important day as well as the skills that these youths have and how they can give back to society.

“Young people who attend the St Venera Youth Café at Aġenzija Żgħazagħ have decided to put together this clip to raise awareness about World Down Syndrome Day and give hope to each during this difficult period of time,” AŻ said alongside the video’s release.

World Down Syndrome Day

????Young people who attend the St Venera Youth Café at Agenzija Zghazagh, have decided to put together this clip to ????️raise awareness about the ????world down syndrome day and give ????hope to each during this difficult period of time.#worlddownsyndromeday #inthistogether

Posted by Aġenzija Żgħażagħ on Saturday, March 21, 2020

More than anything, hearing their messages of support and hope in these difficult times is exactly the kind of heartwarming and inspiring approach to things we need right now.

Though many establishments and businesses have temporarily shut down due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus, Aġenzija Żgħazagħ’s services remain ongoing and they wanted to remind everyone that we are all #inthistogether.

Share this story and show your support for these awesome Maltese youths!

READ NEXT: It’s World Happiness Day Today So Here Are 7 Maltese Initiatives To Put A Smile On Your Face In These Tough Times

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK