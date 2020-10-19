WATCH: Malta-Based DJ Emotionally Calls Out COVID-19 Measures That Destroyed Clubbing Industry
As Malta faces another wave of COVID-19 cases and the government announces new measures severely limiting an already tightly-limited entertainment industry, one Malta-based DJ has taken to social media to share her serious frustration.
After months of freelance DJs and performers cancelling events and clubs unable to open, without any government wage supplements or support from the state, Malta’s Alessia de Martino, who’s previously held residencies at popular Maltese clubs like Level 22 and Hugo’s Infinity, said she couldn’t take the restrictions that have obliterated her industry anymore.
Without any support, and constantly told that her work and contributions to society are not “essential”, de Martino has been pushed to the limit – and she isn’t holding back anymore.
“Thanks to all the people who are killing me everyday, creating and supporting a new system which doesn’t respect fundamental human rights! Apparently in this society my life is not essential and someone thinks that my way to live this life is wrong,” she said.
View this post on Instagram
“Thanks for killing my dreams, my hopes, my job, my mental health, my happiness.”
She called out authorities for not caring about sick people until COVID-19 hit, and for ignoring the swathes of unseen repercussions their health guidelines have caused, from failed businesses to the total loss of personal incomes.
View this post on Instagram
“It doesn’t matter if people are dying for other pathologies, or if people suicide because they can’t stand anymore this crazy new reality…. the only thing that matter is if they are positive to COVID-19! What is the point to be alive if you can’t live free? What is the point to be alive if you can’t do what you love? What is the point to live in a society where you can’t socialize?” she asked.
“With life comes death… it’s something natural!”
View this post on Instagram
She questioned what kind of quality of life people have accepted in the name of taking precautions.
“We understood thanks to the numbers that the 95/96% of the people who get the virus are asymptomatic or they have very mild symptoms, so why we are so afraid? Why we are limiting so much our life? Why we are limiting or blocking all the things which are very important for us? Why we are not celebrating our lives? Why we are so afraid to die?” she asked.
“You should be afraid you don’t live your life 100% instead of being afraid to die!
Her emotional videos led to some serious discussions in the comment sections, with some people agreeing with her and thanking her for being brave enough to speak out, while others told her she was just an uninformed attention seeker.
De Martino said she was determined to live her life to the maximum either way – but wondered what would happen to the fragile people who did not speak out.
What do you think of her perspective? Do you agree with Alessia de Martino?