WATCH: Malta-Based DJ Emotionally Calls Out COVID-19 Measures That Destroyed Clubbing Industry

As Malta faces another wave of COVID-19 cases and the government announces new measures severely limiting an already tightly-limited entertainment industry, one Malta-based DJ has taken to social media to share her serious frustration. After months of freelance DJs and performers cancelling events and clubs unable to open, without any government wage supplements or support from the state, Malta’s Alessia de Martino, who’s previously held residencies at popular Maltese clubs like Level 22 and Hugo’s Infinity, said she couldn’t take the restrictions that have obliterated her industry anymore. Without any support, and constantly told that her work and contributions to society are not “essential”, de Martino has been pushed to the limit – and she isn’t holding back anymore. “Thanks to all the people who are killing me everyday, creating and supporting a new system which doesn’t respect fundamental human rights! Apparently in this society my life is not essential and someone thinks that my way to live this life is wrong,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessia DeMartino Dj (@alessiademartinodj) on Oct 16, 2020 at 11:18am PDT

She questioned what kind of quality of life people have accepted in the name of taking precautions. “We understood thanks to the numbers that the 95/96% of the people who get the virus are asymptomatic or they have very mild symptoms, so why we are so afraid? Why we are limiting so much our life? Why we are limiting or blocking all the things which are very important for us? Why we are not celebrating our lives? Why we are so afraid to die?” she asked. “You should be afraid you don’t live your life 100% instead of being afraid to die!