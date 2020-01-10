WATCH: Lassana Cisse’s Tearful Relatives Speak Of The Man Who Moved To Malta and Got Murdered

Lassana Cisse Souleymane was killed in cold blood while walking home in Ħal Far in April 2019 in what police suspect to be Malta’s first racist murder.

As part of a documentary on the murder, Lovin Malta visited the Ivory Coast to meet with Lassana’s relatives and friends, who spoke of the grief caused by his brutal murder.

Fatoumata Sidibe, Lassana’s mother, talks about the harrowing details of the murder and asks in a muted voice.

“I was in the village when they came to tell me that Lassana was murdered. He was with two other people. Lassana died and the other was sent to hospital. Lassana is my only son. Who killed my son?”