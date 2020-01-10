WATCH: Lassana Cisse’s Tearful Relatives Speak Of The Man Who Moved To Malta and Got Murdered
Lassana Cisse Souleymane was killed in cold blood while walking home in Ħal Far in April 2019 in what police suspect to be Malta’s first racist murder.
As part of a documentary on the murder, Lovin Malta visited the Ivory Coast to meet with Lassana’s relatives and friends, who spoke of the grief caused by his brutal murder.
Fatoumata Sidibe, Lassana’s mother, talks about the harrowing details of the murder and asks in a muted voice.
“I was in the village when they came to tell me that Lassana was murdered. He was with two other people. Lassana died and the other was sent to hospital. Lassana is my only son. Who killed my son?”
Souleymane Cisse, Lassana’s son, said that he was eagerly awaiting the moment when he would be reunited with his father.
“But when he passed away, that hurt me a lot”
Stephanie Fatoumata Cisse, Lassana’s daughter, said she had also been awaiting the moment that she would be reunited with her father again.
“He sent his cousin, Uncle Abdoulaye to tell his aunt that he wants to meet me and when my grandmother told me I was very happy”.
She says that she wanted to see her father face to face but now she obviously can’t.
Two former soldiers, Lorin Scicluna and Francesco Fenech, have been charged with Lassana Cisse’s murder and are currently out on bail awaiting trial.