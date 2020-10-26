WATCH: Jon And Matt Break Down Some Aspects Of ADHD In Six Fun Minutes

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder or ADHD is a condition that affects people’s ability to focus, their emotional regulation and energy levels.

Since October is ADHD awareness month, Lovin Malta has teamed up with the Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability and the Ministry of Education to create a fun explainer that aims to make the audience familiar with what the condition is and more importantly what kind of help is available out there for kids and adults ADHDers and their support networks.

The clip stars Kaxxaturi’s Jon Mallia and comedy extraordinaire Matthew Sant Sultana. The two go back and forth divulging the various symptoms of the condition while Mallia eventually opens up about his own experience with the condition.

When we met Jon behind the scenes on the video shoot he opened up further.

“Having ADHD is like having a little nuclear reactor for a brain. It definitely has the potential to make you act impulsively and at times stupidly and dangerously. However, once you understand what’s going on and begin aiming all that energy in a more meaningful direction you can find yourself becoming propelled to accomplish many wonderful things. My kids love my ADHD and to be honest Kaxxaturi couldn’t happen without it.”

However it takes time, therapy, resilience and patience to get to grips with the overwhelming activity that besets an ADHD mind. Luckily ADHD Malta and CRPD are here to help families and individuals that are enduring difficulties due to the condition.

Be on the lookout later today for a Maltese sign language edition of the video to cater for the deaf.

We hope you enjoy the video and be sure to reach out to one of these fantastic organisations if you need to. Your future is more important than any stigma!

