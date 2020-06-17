WATCH: ‘I Have Fat And Cellulite Everywhere, But I Don’t Have A Bad Heart,’ Maltese Woman Says In Anti-Bullying TikTok Video

A Maltese woman who was on the receiving end of negative and mean comments on TikTok has posted a powerful video calling out her haters.

“Look: I have fat here, fat over there, in every corner of my body, cellulite… I don’t know what I don’t have. But that’s my problem. But you know what I don’t have? A bad heart, because I love my neighbour and I don’t gossip about people,” Tania Pisani said as she stared straight into the camera.

“Instead of pointing fingers at people, wouldn’t it be better to learn how to love your neighbour and other people?”

Pisani often posts light-hearted videos about everything from men to her kids to calling out racism.



However, she couldn’t hold back from calling out some specific comments under her videos.

“We’re here on TikTok to pass the time or to pass a sweet message, not a cruel one… I don’t understand why you’re here just to do that,” Pisani said.

She ended by calling on people to love themselves, no matter what people tell them.

“Love your neighbour, love yourself – I’m ugly, fat, I don’t know what you haven’t told me, but that’s my problem, and I’m happy with myself and I love myself. You might not love me, but I love myself and my kids love me as well,” she ended with a smile.

