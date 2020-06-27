WATCH: Ħamrun And Dingli Teachers Cheer Students With Carcade On Last Day Of School

To celebrate the last day of school, teachers from the San Ġorġ Preca primary school in Ħamrun and the Kulleġġ San Nikola primary school in Dingli organised a carcade across their respective towns yesterday.

There’s no doubt the 2019/20 scholastic year will live long in the memory of all have experienced it, but teachers from two Maltese primary schools made sure it was memorable for students for reasons beyond the pandemic.

While the schools informed the students’ parents about the planned celebration, they urged them not to tell the students themselves, to make sure it’s kept a surprise.

And sure enough, the streets of Ħamrun and Dingli were soon filled with cars decked with balloons and other colourful signs as the teachers waved at their students, in what for many was their first encounter since schools were forced to close last March.

“Our students have missed us and we have also missed them,” the Ħamrun primary school explained.

Photo left: The celebrations in Ħamrun (Photo from video posted on San Ġorġ Preca primary school’s Facebook page), Photo right: The celebrations in Dingli (Photo: TVM)

