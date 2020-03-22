WATCH: Filipino Mater Dei Nurse Sings ‘Xemx’ In Maltese And Dedicates It To Those Who Are Alone Right Now

A nurse working in Mater Dei has been praised for his rendition of a classic Maltese song during these challenging times for Malta as it battles an outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Luiji Suarez, who is from the Philipines and lives and works in Malta, shared his cover of The Tramps classic ode to the island ‘Xemx’.

The song’s music and beautiful lyrics are given a unique touch via Suarez’s soft vocals – and people were loving it, especially during such a tough time for the island, and indeed the world.