WATCH: Filipino Mater Dei Nurse Sings ‘Xemx’ In Maltese And Dedicates It To Those Who Are Alone Right Now
A nurse working in Mater Dei has been praised for his rendition of a classic Maltese song during these challenging times for Malta as it battles an outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Luiji Suarez, who is from the Philipines and lives and works in Malta, shared his cover of The Tramps classic ode to the island ‘Xemx’.
The song’s music and beautiful lyrics are given a unique touch via Suarez’s soft vocals – and people were loving it, especially during such a tough time for the island, and indeed the world.
I want to dedicate this song to all those living in Malta in this difficult time; especially to those who are alone and lonely ❤️???????? #Malta
Posted by Luiji Suarez on Tuesday, March 17, 2020
“I want to dedicate this song to all those living in Malta in this difficult time; especially to those who are alone and lonely #Malta,” Suarez posted alongside the track.
His video, which was released on Tuesday, has racked up over 700 shares and over 1,000 likes – but, as Suarez says himself, he just wanted to dedicate the song to those who might be feeling alone right now.
Either way, his dedication to the people currently locked away under quarantine is inspirational to say the least!