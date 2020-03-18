WATCH: ‘Everything Will Be OK!’ – St. Paul’s Bay Teachers Record Heartwarming Video To Students

Students and teachers nationwide won’t be seeing each other for a while – all educational institutions closed last Monday and will now remain like that for at least another month – but that hasn’t stopped one primary school in St. Paul’s Bay from sending a heartwarming video message to all of its students.

“Some messages from faces you might know very well,” St. Paul’s Bay Primary Malta shared with its followers.

The video includes teachers hoping their students stay safe, giving them tips on what to do to stay positive throughout these times… and jokingly reminding them not to forget their homework, of course.

But above all, the video also reminds students one very important thing; despite the turbulent and very weird time everyone is going through right now, everything will be OK.

The school’s students and their families definitely seem to have loved the video, with the clip already getting over 130 shares and thousands of views. Kudos to the awesome teachers at St. Paul’s Bay Primary for being the ray of sunshine we all need right now!

