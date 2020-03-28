د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH: Emotional Tribute To Healthworkers Battling COVID-19 In Malta

The government-run website for COVID-19 updates has released an emotional video to thank those on the front-lines of the battle against the virus.

Entitled “Thank You To Our Hereos” the video is a compilation of residents of Malta expressing gratitude and words of encouragement to healthcare workers. These are projected onto the empty streets of cities and towns across Malta, showcasing the impact of coronavirus on our daily lives as people remain indoors.

This comes after thousands of people held a standing ovation for healthcare workers, giving a massive round of applause for doctors and nurses.

Stay home everyone.

