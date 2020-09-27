WATCH: Dar Bjorn Fundraiser Passes The €600,000 Mark

The marathon ends at midnight. You can watch it all live over here.

A Dar Bjorn fundraiser has passed surpassed the €600,000 mark in a marathon geared to set up a bigger and better home for ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Bjorn Formosa’s life changed completely when he was diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as motor neurone disease (MND) or Lou Gehrig’s disease, a disease that causes the death of neurons controlling voluntary muscles.

Since then, he’s dedicated his entire being to raising awareness on the serious challenges people living with ALS face in Malta. But more than anything, he has personally served as an inspiration for the Maltese islands and the Maltese people, already known for their generosity and caring nature.

Bjorn, his partner Maria and their team are now raising funds for Dar Bjorn 2, a bigger and better home for people living with neurodegenerative diseases, with a massive marathon.

The residence provide 24/7 palliative care to the residents while giving them all the support they need when dealing with such difficult illnesses. Incredibly, it is free of charge as well.

Up to 70 people are currently on the waiting list to be given specialised free treatment in Malta, and everyone who can contribute or donate is being urged to help out.

They are trying to reach their €5 million target to build Dar Bjorn 2. They’ve raised €3 million so far and hopefully the marathon will make them get closer to their goal.

Pledge your donation to ALS Malta using the below numbers:

SMS Donations

5061 8936 – €6.99

5061 9271 – €11.65

Donation Lines

5100 2017 – €20

5190 2075 – €50

BOV Mobile Pay 79096249