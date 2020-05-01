Watch: Cute Or Cheesy? Owen Bonnici’s Parents Star In His Love Actually Remake Video

In a video inspired by a popular scene in the rom-com Love Actually, Bonnici appeared at his parents’ doorstep, stereo in one hand and several messages in the other.

Social distancing has changed the way we interact but Education Minister Owen Bonnici is trying to make the most of it.

And as he played Tema ’79 on his stereo, the minister smiled at his parents as he showed them the messages one by one.

“I will speak to you from here,” the messages read. “Today is 1st May and I don’t think there’s ever been a year since the time of the Battle of Flowers in which you didn’t go to Valletta.”

“This year will be different but our commitment towards families, businesses and jobs will always remain strong. In the education, we’ve brought everyone together and have thought of all students so they will develop new skills for tomorrow’s world. We will keep sustaining jobs with the correct decisions.”

For his final message, Bonnici opted for a flag of Malta inside a heart.

Cute? Cheesy? The jury’s out on this one but it’s another one of those moments in these unusual times that we won’t forget in a hurry.

Oh, and the jokes have already started…