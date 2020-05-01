د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Watch: Cute Or Cheesy? Owen Bonnici’s Parents Star In His Love Actually Remake Video

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Social distancing has changed the way we interact but Education Minister Owen Bonnici is trying to make the most of it.

In a video inspired by a popular scene in the rom-com Love Actually, Bonnici appeared at his parents’ doorstep, stereo in one hand and several messages in the other.

And as he played Tema ’79 on his stereo, the minister smiled at his parents as he showed them the messages one by one.

“I will speak to you from here,” the messages read. “Today is 1st May and I don’t think there’s ever been a year since the time of the Battle of Flowers in which you didn’t go to Valletta.”

“This year will be different but our commitment towards families, businesses and jobs will always remain strong. In the education, we’ve brought everyone together and have thought of all students so they will develop new skills for tomorrow’s world. We will keep sustaining jobs with the correct decisions.”

For his final message, Bonnici opted for a flag of Malta inside a heart.

Cute? Cheesy? The jury’s out on this one but it’s another one of those moments in these unusual times that we won’t forget in a hurry.

Oh, and the jokes have already started…

READ NEXT: Former Maltese Health Minister Who Got Infected With COVID-19 Shares His Quarantine Story

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK