WATCH: Chris Fearne’s Son Gets Married In An Empty Church And Health Minister Live Streams It All

Julian Fearne was surely planning to invite a few more people to church on his wedding day. 

However, as a result of the pandemic and restrictions his father, Health Minister Chris Fearne had a hand in implementing, the guest list had to be whittled down significantly.

Wedding ❤

Posted by Julian Fearne on Friday, May 29, 2020

Julian and his fiancée Claire decided to tie the knot anyway, with one a few close relatives joining them inside the church, and the whole ceremony was streamed to Facebook by none other than Chris Fearne himself!

The priest even made a few references to the pandemic situation when declaring the Fearnes man and wife.

“Whenever I see someone wearing a visor, I think of welder; the welder’s job is to unite and today the Holy Spirit will weld you two together.”

And when the time came for the kiss, the priest remarked: “In the spirit of being in the same household, you may kiss the bride.”

Chris Fearne himself also made an appearance towards the end, saying that he has ended up as the cameraperson before the camera momentarily zooms into his face. 

But the protagonists of the day were Julian and Claire, who have begun married life together in pretty strange circumstances.

