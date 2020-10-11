WATCH: After Surviving Horror Crash And Coma, Maltese Teen Gives Motivational Message About Never Giving Up 

It’s fair to say Matteo Grima knows what fighting to succeed looks like. After he was run over by a car while out jogging last April, the 19-year-old slipped into a two-week coma and his doctors feared the worst. However, he managed to survive the tragedy in one piece and has now shared his experience with people to encourage them never to give up chasing their passions and dreams.

“If I’ve learned something in my 19 years of life it’s definitely the fact that so many people lose heart so easily,” Matteo said in an Instagram video. “Unfortunately, life throws hurdles at you, some greater than others, and we all pass through rough times. However, the people who fulfil their dreams are the ones who don’t lose heart despite their problems.” He said it was precisely this kind of motivation and determination that saved him last April. “When I woke up from my coma, I had to learn how to talk again and had I lost heart, I wouldn’t even have managed to walk a step. However, I kept persisting and three months after the accident, I managed to go out jogging again.”