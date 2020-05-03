WATCH: After Missing Their Wedding Last Week, Young Maltese Couple Share The Most Romantic Slow Dance In A Santa Venera Courtyard

If there’s one thing you can count on when it comes to the Maltese, it’s that they won’t let a proper wedding go to waste.

Maltese people have found incredible ways to keep their spirits up during the coronavirus pandemic – with Santa Venera often leading the charge. However, one young Maltese couple must have felt over the moon when all their neighbours came out to celebrate and support them after they had to miss their wedding last week.

“Manuel and Carly, we need you to come down here right now,” an excited DJ said to the young couple watching an impromptu street party happening outside their home in Vendi Court.

“They were supposed to be married last week, last Thursday, but we wanted to do something to celebrate in one way or another,” the DJ continued.

As the young couple bashfully make their way downstairs, neighbours and wellwishers clap and applaud for the near-newlyweds – but it doesn’t end there, with the DJ dropping Enrique Iglesias’ ballad Hero for the young couple to have their first dance to.