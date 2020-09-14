WATCH: Adorable Fgura Football Kids Send Message Of Hope To Elderly Home Battling COVID-19

Despite the COVID fatigue settling in, the looming danger for vulnerable groups in the face of the virus is still present and clear.

In fact, as Malta registers one of the highest rises of new COVID-19 patients yesterday, the spotlight turned to an elderly home in Fgura, which hosted more than 30 cases of residents and staff alike.

But fear is best battled with courage, and the children of Fgura’s football club sending messages of hope for those affected proves just that.

“As the staff and residents of Resident San Ġużepp do their best to contain a COVID-19 outbreak, our Fgura boys and girls spent their Sunday afternoon recording this short video in support other efforts. Kuraġġ!” Fgura United F.C explained.