Vulnerable Maltese Man: ‘My Life Is Being Played With For The Sake Of The Economy’

Malta appears to be well on the way towards returning to normality – limits on public gatherings are set to be lifted, the airport is set to reopen and new COVID-19 numbers have been in the single digits for a while. However, as several people breathe a sigh of relief, return to the office and make plans for the summer, some have been left in a state of limbo. Max* is a Maltese man with an immunosuppressive illness, one of several people who received a letter from the health authorities last March which informed him that he was considered vulnerable to the virus and that he therefore shouldn’t go to work. Moreover, he lives with his 85-year-old mother, who besides being considered vulnerable too, also suffers from short-term memory problems, which means she is prone to forgetting about the sanitisation and social distancing procedures. “People with immunosuppressive diseases like me are the most vulnerable because our bodies cannot fight COVID-19,” he told Lovin Malta. “If I get the virus, it’s not just a matter of spending two weeks inside but a potential life or death situation.” “I fixate on everything, I cross the road when I see someone walking the dog, I have my groceries delivered to me and I leave them under the stairs for three days before wiping them down with bleach.” “I haven’t met anyone besides my mother and delivery people for the past three months.”

Throughout the pandemic, Max has been living on special government benefits for vulnerable people, but this changed after Prime Minister Robert Abela announced earlier this month that vulnerable people can return to work. “I received a letter signed by [Superintendent of Public Health] Charmaine Gauci a week and a half ago, which said the benefits will stop because the COIVD-19 numbers had gone down and that I can return to work,” he said. “I thought I would have a heart attack.” “The retail shop I worked at has a WhatsApp group and some of my colleagues were taking the piss out of the new measures.” “They took selfies of themselves wearing the visors the wrong way round, complained that they couldn’t breathe while wearing masks or see the computer screen while wearing visors, and said the whole thing is a big exaggeration. Was I expected to return to this environment?” “I told my employer I couldn’t return to work and I had no choice but to quit my job for the time being. I’m now living off my savings, which adds to the stress, which increases my anxiety.” Meanwhile, Max has watched in horror as society has become more carefree and the government has lifted one restriction after another. “Everywhere I look, I see people congregating not wearing masks or visors or wearing them wrongly, such as under their ear or their chin… I even saw a woman hanging her mask from her wrist and putting a peach in it today.” “Even my deliveryman wasn’t wearing a mask when he knocked on my door once and I had to write to the supermarket to remind them. Of course I get scared if I see people acting like this and then hear the Prime Minister say that it isn’t even the law to wear masks in public.”