Unbearable Mix Of Quarantine And Construction Is Driving St Julian’s Residents Insane

Malta is adapting to tough times. People are working at home and businesses have been forced to close their doors. But one thing remains the same, the construction industry. Though Malta has stopped, its urban jungle is being allowed to grow. Residents in St Julian’s are being tormented by the sound of a nearby construction site and it’s driving them insane.

“They started digging at 6:30 am and have been going for 11 hours straight,” said Daniel Bergstrand. “Everyone I’ve spoken to is going insane especially now that we’re all working from home. If you do a google search on the consequences of noise pollution it has some major consequences.” A quick google search reveals that noise pollution is associated with several health conditions, including cardiovascular disorders, hypertension, high-stress levels, tinnitus, hearing loss, sleep disturbances, and other harmful and disturbing effects. “It’s crazy that in times like this when people are being told to stay at home that they are continuing with their work. A parking garage can’t be that important at the moment!”

“It’s just morally wrong and it’s ugly. Everyone is doing their part, we’re not forced to be inside but we are taking precautions.” “The least they could do is wait until 9 am and not start at 6:30 am. We cannot sleep or work properly.” “It’s a little bit shameful to be honest, I don’t know doctors or nurses but I’m pretty sure that some live in this area. Are they taking them into consideration with all their drilling?” Last week, a St Julian’s road that neighbours an excavation site suddenly caved. And just three weeks ago, Miriam Pace died after her home, which neighbours a construction site, collapsed upon her. One contractor, Ta’ Dernis properties, is linked to both sites.

“We are not only following all restrictive measures but we are acting upon our best judgement towards fellow citizens and we are getting punished for it,” said Daniel’s girlfriend. “I salute all doctors, nurses and everyone with long hours shifts that are highly affected by the lack of sleep and respect from Malta’s government,” she ended. All non-essential retail and services stores have been told to stop for the time being to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, but construction still carries on.

