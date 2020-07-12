د . إAEDSRر . س

Times Like These! Maltese School Sends Off Scholastic Year With Sweet Foo Fighters Cover

San Andrea School launched a music video for their very own acoustic cover of ‘Times Like These’ by Foo Fighters to send off a wonderful yet strange scholastic year.

“A need for meaningful closure for our San Andrean Community has been deeply felt after the challenging months of online teaching and learning,” events manager David Micallef said.

“Times Like These by Foo Fighters was purposely chosen to salute the end of the scholastic year with an encouraging and positive message so appropriate during these challenging times.”

The music video sought to bring together students, parents, and teachers both virtually and physically to put forward a message of hope.

Students and staff members sent recordings of themselves singing to Mr Micallef – who also produced the track – whilst additional vocals were recorded at the school’s very own temporary recording studio.

Radio host Tezara Saliba and Clara Calleja, daughter of Joseph Calleja, were amongst the singers who helped bring this wonderful project to life.

“It all came together when on the 1st of July, parents, students, and staff came to the school car park with colourful banners portraying positive messages,” Mr Micallef said. “Everyone joined in on Zoom or from the safety of their cars to sing along.“

