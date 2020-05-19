‘Time Will Tell’: Beloved Malta Radio Host Updates Fans After Abruptly Going Off Air 25 Years Later

Dynamic duos are hard to come by, but if you’ve tuned in to at least a couple of minutes of Maltese radio in the last decade, you probably know who Oz and Jay are. Now, with the end of an era seemingly upon us, Oz has opened up about why he’s suddenly not on air anymore.

“Very quick update for those who are worried because I am not on the radio these days,” the popular XFM DJ and funnyman took to Facebook this morning to say. “I am fine and healthy.”

“Yes I am not on air anymore. The reasons for which are quite complicated and not for public consumption. Will I return one day, I hope so. But it is very uncertain at this stage. Time will tell.”

“In the meantime I will focus on the important things, my health, my family and my other business interests,” Oz continued, thanking everyone for the support on his latest five-year project… and the entire quarter of a century that he’s spent in the industry. “Hope to see you soon.”

“P.S. Jason Zammit and I are still part-time lovers so don’t worry,” Oz reassured everyone. “Friends to the end.”