Tigne’s Middle-Aged Superhero! Man Chases Down Handbag Thief With Electric Skateboard

Sometimes, an accidental hero comes along and puts a smile on our faces. This is what happened yesterday at Tigne Point, when 48-year-old Mark Brooks was thrusted into the hero’s role as he chased down a handbag thief. Thankfully, with the help of his electric skateboard, he caught the thief who stole two handbags from two women and managed to salvage one. Police investigations are on-going. Here is his full-account on the incident: There we were, Irena and I, sitting on the Tigne Point beach having a cuppa coffee at a little after 5pm on Tuesday afternoon. A group of guys and gals started shouting at us from the next rock over. We eventually caught on. It sounded something along the lines of ‘hey, catch that guy.’ What guy? I turned around to see a guy in his twenties bounding up the long stairs up to Tigne. Huh, wah? Could he have stolen something? Did we hear right? We couldn’t quite make out what the people were shouting, but the guy was moving fast. Probably he was a thief. They were shouting something about a bag. I decided to have a go at catching him. I bounded up the stairs two at a time with all the energy of a twenty something, felt like 40 at the top of the stairs finally got to Chophouse to realize, I felt like 50 and the robber was a lot faster than me. He had the benefit of being a lot lighter and younger. But, I had the benefit of having….a boosted board. Rather than lose the race on foot, I decided to take a minute to grab my boosted board, which is a high-speed powered skateboard, with a 22mph top speed.

He had no idea I was even chasing him. He hadn’t spotted me along the Chophouse corridor. But now he was way ahead of me. I jumped on the board, spun it up the hill, and edged it around Tigne to then pick up the pace. There was a choice of 3 routes. I couldn’t see him at the stairs. That wouldn’t make sense. He’d be exposed on the seafront. He had a stripey white and black top on that was highly visible. Perhaps he’d gone down the stairs into the carpark, in which case, I’d never catch him. I decided to go to Triq Tigne. As I turned by French Affaire, I could just see him off in the distance. I jetted the boosted board. I’d surprise him! I weighed him up as I approached. He was a darker Indian, with a thick black beard. A well built but spritely fellow. He came to a halt by some trash bags and threw something carefully into one of the trash bags. I shouted at him and careened in front of him on the board to block him, and grabbed him by the shoulder. He turned and darted out from my grip. I was still on the board, so I tripped off and he got another head start up Triq Tigne. He was fast. No doubt the reason he knew he could do what he was doing. Perhaps he considered he could outrun me on a skateboard. There I was, a daft, faultering, overweight 50 year old on a skateboard. What a sight. But, I had my secret power. I aligned the boosted board, and spun it up and chased him down Triq Tigne like a greyhound chasing a rabbit.