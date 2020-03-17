This Malta Facebook Group Is Dedicated To Making You Feel Good In Uncertain Times

New local Facebook group called ‘dopamine seeds‘ is here and dedicated to all things good and, as the title suggests, anything dopamine-inducing. Created a week ago, the public group has already gathered almost 3,000 members, sharing content like photos; memes; jokes; music; podcasts; news and pretty much anything of a positive nature that can trigger a smile.

The group’s own description speaks for itself: “In light of recent events, the world seems dark. So, we created this group to plant some happy seeds! Well-being is just as important as physical health and we need to take care of it. Share things only with a positive impact and spread the smiles!” As Malta faces such times of uncertainty and social distancing, its never been so important to be exposed to the world’s silver linings, which the community of dopamine seeds shares on the daily.