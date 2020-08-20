‘This Is The Final Stretch Of My Life,’ Bjorn Formosa Says In ‘Desperate’ Plea For Help For Home

Bjorn Formosa, the inspirational Maltese ALS activist who has made it his life’s mission to build a new care home for people with ALS, MS and neurodegenerative diseases, has put out an urgent call.

“I desperately need your help,” Bjorn said in a new Facebook post.

“We have arrived at the final stages of our Newer & Bigger Dar Bjorn project and we need to give it one final push to make this dream come true. I have also arrived at the final stretch of my life and I would greatly appreciate it if you could help me realize one final dream before I could bid farewell to this life,” he said in his usual honest and open manner.

Formosa urged people to join him on the 27th September for the Dar Bjorn Ġbir ta’ Fondi, where he will be raising money to build the care home.