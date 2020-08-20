‘This Is The Final Stretch Of My Life,’ Bjorn Formosa Says In ‘Desperate’ Plea For Help For Home
Bjorn Formosa, the inspirational Maltese ALS activist who has made it his life’s mission to build a new care home for people with ALS, MS and neurodegenerative diseases, has put out an urgent call.
“I desperately need your help,” Bjorn said in a new Facebook post.
“We have arrived at the final stages of our Newer & Bigger Dar Bjorn project and we need to give it one final push to make this dream come true. I have also arrived at the final stretch of my life and I would greatly appreciate it if you could help me realize one final dream before I could bid farewell to this life,” he said in his usual honest and open manner.
Formosa urged people to join him on the 27th September for the Dar Bjorn Ġbir ta’ Fondi, where he will be raising money to build the care home.
“Pledge your donation now on 79209420 or send an SMS donation to 50618936 – €6.99!”
Make a pledge towards the Newer & Bigger DAR Bjorn
The first DAR Bjorn proved to be a success but yet too small to cater for all of the national demand. Hence the idea of the Newer & Bigger Dar Bjorn, a unique project for Malta and the whole world, and the great thing of it all is that you can be part of it! Please help me, help those in desperate need! Make a pledge €300 – https://www.darbjorn.com/engrave-your-name/€1K – https://www.darbjorn.com/sign-a-brick/€2.5K – https://www.darbjorn.com/leave-your-mark/€10K – https://www.darbjorn.com/sponsor-a-room/€25K – https://www.darbjorn.com/leave-a-legacy/€100K – https://www.darbjorn.com/make-history/
Posted by Bjorn Formosa on Monday, June 29, 2020
Bjorn and his team are struggling to house ALS and Multiple Sclerosis patients in the current home, making the need for a bigger and better Dar Bjorn even more pressing.
You can follow the marathon fundraiser on all Maltese TV channels on Sunday, 27th September.