Maltese Tattooists, Mattress Company Donating Their Stock To Healthcare Workers Fighting On The Frontline
In times of social distancing, human solidarity is what brings us together again, and some Maltese companies have shown us just that, by helping those at frontlines of the COVID-19 outbreak.
With health workers seeking to find alternative accommodation to decrease chances of infecting their families, Mattress Collection has shown their appreciation by donating mattresses and pillows from their stock for those working non-stop in hospital, providing a space to rest for doctors and nurses fighting to keep the nation safe.
“They need more areas to rest decently for a few hours in between caring for the sick while others are also opting to live away from their families during this crisis. The sacrifices these amazing people are willing to do is inspiring,” they said.
The company has since donated a van full of mattresses and pillows and has also provided bedding for apartments where doctors and nurses are living amidst the outbreak. In response, health workers took to social media to express their gratitude.
Meanwhile, a group of tattoo shops around Malta have teamed up to donate their gloves and masks to those who need them most.
Tattoo artist Karl John Bezzina, the founder of Stay Gold Ink, said he felt the need to contribute in any way possible.
“It’s the only thing we can do to help the health sector from our end as tattooists. We are sure they need them at this time whilst we are closed,” he said.
He took to Facebook to ask other tattoo shops to join. So far, the tattoo parlours involved in this initiative are Ink Drops; Ink Addiction; Prodigy Tattoo and Barber; Monink Tattoos; The Mad Tatter; Arthur Salerno Tattoos; Together Forever Tattooist; Thomaz Cauchi Tattoo Studio and Pointblack Ink.
They are set to donate their gloves and masks to Mater Dei this Monday.
We love a community initiative.