Maltese Tattooists, Mattress Company Donating Their Stock To Healthcare Workers Fighting On The Frontline

In times of social distancing, human solidarity is what brings us together again, and some Maltese companies have shown us just that, by helping those at frontlines of the COVID-19 outbreak.

With health workers seeking to find alternative accommodation to decrease chances of infecting their families, Mattress Collection has shown their appreciation by donating mattresses and pillows from their stock for those working non-stop in hospital, providing a space to rest for doctors and nurses fighting to keep the nation safe.

“They need more areas to rest decently for a few hours in between caring for the sick while others are also opting to live away from their families during this crisis. The sacrifices these amazing people are willing to do is inspiring,” they said.

The company has since donated a van full of mattresses and pillows and has also provided bedding for apartments where doctors and nurses are living amidst the outbreak. In response, health workers took to social media to express their gratitude.