‘The Irony And Tragedy Of It All’: Nephew Of Priest Who Drowned In Balluta Pens Heartbreaking Tribute

Chris Enriquez, the nephew of 75-year-old Carmelite priest Fr. Victor Enriquez, took to Facebook earlier today to pen a heartbreaking tribute after his uncle drowned in Balluta Bay just across the road from the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

“The day you used to yourself joke so much about has finally come,” Chris said. “The irony and tragedy of it all that you died whilst swimming when summer has just started, when you were used to swimming in December for fundraising.”

“Thanks for giving me only pleasant childhood memories, especially when you were Chaplain at the airport where probably my passion for aviation ignited,” Chris, who works as a pilot, continued.

“Thanks for everything you passed onto me, zi, and say hi to dad for me,” Chris finished.