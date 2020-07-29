‘Thank You, Malta’: Funds Raised To Repatriate Edwin Lopez’s Body To The Philippines… But Family Still Await Justice

The family of a Filipino man who was killed in a Paola traffic accident have thanked the Maltese people for raising the money for his repatriation through donations.

“Thank you for helping us and supporting us,” Bryan Lopez, the eldest son of Edwin Lopez, told Lovin Malta. “We don’t know how to feed our family during the pandemic because we don’t have any work and our dad was only our hope. Thank you for choosing us for your donations.”

The family have been left devastated after their father was suddenly killed in Malta.

As the family’s sole bread-winner, the family have been struggling to make ends meet; when they were suddenly faced with a bill to repatriate Edwin’s body, they had no idea what to do.