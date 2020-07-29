‘Thank You, Malta’: Funds Raised To Repatriate Edwin Lopez’s Body To The Philippines… But Family Still Await Justice
The family of a Filipino man who was killed in a Paola traffic accident have thanked the Maltese people for raising the money for his repatriation through donations.
“Thank you for helping us and supporting us,” Bryan Lopez, the eldest son of Edwin Lopez, told Lovin Malta. “We don’t know how to feed our family during the pandemic because we don’t have any work and our dad was only our hope. Thank you for choosing us for your donations.”
The family have been left devastated after their father was suddenly killed in Malta.
As the family’s sole bread-winner, the family have been struggling to make ends meet; when they were suddenly faced with a bill to repatriate Edwin’s body, they had no idea what to do.
“It’s so expensive, we’re struggling with the preparation but we’ve got nothing to eat and we don’t have any saved money for our hunger,” Bryan said. “My family has been thrifty as possible with all of our remaining money, we’re eating two meals a day even though we don’t have the appetite to eat.”
The Lopez family has been coordinating with the Philippine Embassy, who have helped them organise the repatriation as well as help with the funds.
The family are now looking to find a plot for their father’s burial back in his home country, something that can cost up to €3,000 in the Philipines. However, the family is also considering keeping the body in Malta until the case is over.
The Lopez family still do not have a clear picture of what happened during the last moments of their father’s life.
“We have heard there might be CCTV footage that hasn’t been released yet… but we are just so keen to hear the result of the inquiry that we haven’t really accepted that this incident happened,” he said.
But as the family await those answers, they are just thankful for the donations that have been sent to their family.
The Lopez family is collecting donations to transport Edwin’s body back home for burial.
If you would like to donate, you can send a donation via Paypal to:
Name: Bryan Austin S. Lopez
Email: bryanlopez07032019@gmail.com
Or via bank transfer to:
IBAN: EWBCPHMM200023183284